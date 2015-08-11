Karachaganak Petroleum Operating to pay KZT 30 mln fine

URALSK. KAZINFORM Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. has been imposed KZT 30 mln fine for unsanctioned waste disposal. The prosecutor's office of Burlin municipality elicited the fact of unsanctioned disposal of 64.22 tonnes of liquid waste in an earthen container in the territory of a well belonging to KPO. "Thus, the employees of KPO B.V. broke waste management safety measures and did not utilize the waste properly as the design documentation requires", Deputy Prosecutor of Burlin municipality Nurlybek Mussagaliyev said.

The company was imposed a KZT 30 mln fine. Besides, the prosecutor's office launched pre-trial proceedings as per section 1 Article 333 of Kazakhstan's Criminal code (Violation of subsurface protection and use rules), i.e. breach of ecological requirements at all stages of subsurface that had caused serious environmental damage. The criminal case was submitted to the internal affairs office of Burlin municipality.