Karaganda airport to turn into multimodal airline hub

The arrival of a new investor has opened up significant development prospects for Karaganda International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports citing a press service of the regional akimat.

Currently, the air harbor is receiving regular cargo flights from Ecuador, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Additionally, daily flights arrive with flowers, which are then distributed throughout Kazakhstan and the CIS countries. Cargoes with livestock products are delivered from Karaganda to Hong Kong. Furthermore, the plans include the creation of a multimodal airline hub.

Maksut Kozhanov, the head of the Department of Passenger Transport and Highways of Karaganda region, informed the public about the strategic project Gargohub Karaganda.

Mr. Kozhanov noted the model for the creation of a multimodal hub has been developed. In order to facilitate the process, it is necessary to open a subzone of free economic zone “Saryarka” in the airport's premises. The state's role is to provide additional infrastructure. The investor has indicated that it is planned to invest approximately $270 million into the project. This will be used to repair the runway and terminal, as well as to increase the cargo hub. According to experts, the implementation of the project will create 2,000 permanent jobs and increase annual tax revenues by $135 million.

The implementation of large-scale plans requires time. The program is designed until 2030. Currently, approximately 15,000 tons of cargo pass through Karaganda airport daily. According to calculations, the volume can be increased up to 200,000 tons with the effective development of the air hub. It is noted that there are a number of factors for this, including the development of e-commerce.

Furthermore, three private Kazakhstani cargo airlines are already based at Sary-Arka airport. The company plans to purchase ten cargo airplanes. To date, one aircraft has been purchased, which is currently undergoing customs clearance.