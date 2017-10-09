Karaganda archaeologists complete reconstruction of an ancient Saryarka pyramid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Karaganda archaeologists have completed the reconstruction of the 3,000-year-old Saryarka pyramid, Kazinform reports with reference to archaeologist Viktor Novozhenov.

According to him, the expedition was preparing the site for reconstruction all summer and recently the group led by the candidate of historical sciences, famous archaeologist Arman Beissenov completed the project.



Now Begazy-dandybay chief's mausoleum has enriched the list of historical monuments in the region.





Archaeologists discovered the Bronze Age pyramid in August 2016. The mausoleum in Saryarka was built over 3,000 years ago.