Karaganda - Balkhash highway construction to start this Aug

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Construction of the Karaganda - Balkhash highway may start this August, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Its design specifications and estimates have been already elaborated. I believe, construction will start in August. Three general contractors have been defined. It is expected to put the 367-km long section into commission by autumn 2020," press secretary of KazAvtoZhol National Company Bauyrzhan Serikbayev told.

According to him, the China's Export and Import Bank extended a loan for the road construction.



The Karaganda - Balkhash highway section is the portion of the national highway en route border of Russia (Yekaterinburg) - Almaty, running through Karaganda, Astana, Kostanay and one of the portions of the Center-South corridor of the Astana-Karaganda-Balkhash-Kapshagay-Almaty highway.