EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:35, 17 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Karaganda - Balkhash highway construction to start this Aug

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Construction of the Karaganda - Balkhash highway may start this August, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Its design specifications and estimates have been already elaborated. I believe, construction will start in August. Three general contractors have been defined. It is expected to put  the 367-km long section into commission by autumn 2020," press secretary of KazAvtoZhol National Company Bauyrzhan Serikbayev told. 

    According to him, the China's Export and Import Bank extended a loan for the road construction.

    The Karaganda - Balkhash highway section is the portion of the national highway en route border of Russia (Yekaterinburg) - Almaty, running through Karaganda, Astana, Kostanay and one of the portions of the Center-South corridor of the Astana-Karaganda-Balkhash-Kapshagay-Almaty highway.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Construction Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!