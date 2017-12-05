Karaganda city twins with Romania's Cluj-Napoca

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda has twinned with the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca. The corresponding agreement was signed during the recent visit of the Karaganda delegation to Romania, Kazinform reports.

Kudaibergen Beksultanov, secretary of the Karaganda city maslikhat, revealed the goal of the visit to Romania. In his words, the sides discussed the opportunities of development of mutually profitable cooperation. "Our region and the Romanian province have a vast potential for cooperation in trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres," he added.



The delegation consisted of akim (mayor) of Karaganda city Assylbek Moldabayev and local businessmen keen to cooperate with the Romanian province. The guests from Kazakhstan met with mayor of Cluj-Napoca Emil Boc and signed the twinning agreement between Karaganda and the Romanian city.



This is the first time Kazakhstan and Romania ink the cooperation agreement of such format.



At the meeting, the sides agreed to work on joint projects, but did not reveal the areas of cooperation.



As part the visit, the Karaganda delegates were filled in on the latest innovations of Romanian companies in IT technologies and invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kazakh Consulate General.



It is worth mentioning that one of universities in Karaganda city can boast the only Department of Romanian Language and Literature in the Central Asian region.