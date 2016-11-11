Karaganda coal mine accident toll rises to 4

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - One of the miners injured in a coal mine accident in Karaganda region has passed away at a hospital today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"One of the injured - Mikhail Patin (born in 1964) has just passed away. He was in intensive care unit. Doctors were fighting for his life, but he sustained fatal injuries," press secretary of the regional healthcare department Aizhan Issa said.



Earlier it was reported that three people died and five people were injured in the accident in Saranskaya coal mine of JSC "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" on November 10 in Karaganda region.



The accident claimed lives of Meiram Zhanyssbayev, Eduard Lesnekov and Murat Nurmagambetov.



A special commission was formed to determine the cause of the accident.



Funerals will be held on Saturday-Sunday.