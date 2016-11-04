Karaganda couple jailed for planning to join ISIS in Syria

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A court in Karaganda sent a married couple to prison for planning to join the ISIS in Middle East, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The married couple from the town of Satpayev in Karaganda region crossed the state border of Kazakhstan illegally with their newborn child and planned to travel all the way to Syria via Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to join the ISIS or Daesh," the Karaganda Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.



The husband was sentenced to six years in prison for illegal crossing of the border and plans to join the terrorist group. His spouse will spend only six months behind bars.



It should be noted that two men were convicted for terrorist propaganda in the town of Satpayev a year ago. They were jailed for six and a half and five years in prison respectively.