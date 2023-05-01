EN
    Karaganda hosts conference dated to 355th anniversary of Bukhar Zhyrau

    Photo: press service of the Akimat of Karaganda region
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A national conference dated to the 355th anniversary of Bukhar Zhyrau took place at the Friendship House in Karaganda, Kazinform reports.

    Bukhar Zhyrau was an outstanding political figure and the great poet of XVIII century. He was one of the influential biys (the sage) one of the key advisors to Abylai. Bukhar Zhyrau took part along with Tole Bi, Kazybek Bi and Aiteke Bi in writing the Zheti Zhargy set of laws. Bukhar spoke fluently Kazakh, Arabic, Persian, and Chinese.

    The Governor of the region Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, Majilis deputy Amanzhol Altayev, rectors of two Karaganda universities, teachers, religious figures were among those attending.



