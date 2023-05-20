Karaganda judokas pocket 5 medals at Asia Pacific Masters Games 2023

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Judokas of Karaganda city won three gold and two silver medals at the Asia Pacific Masters Games 2023 held in South Korea, Kazinform reports.

The games brought together athletes 30+ years old.

Bolat Mananbayev (81kg), Kanat Sagyndyk (90kg) and Eugeniy Kondratiyev (100kg) bagged gold, while Didar Akhmedzhanov and Dauren Kozhin secured silver, the physical culture and sports department of Karaganda region said in a statement.