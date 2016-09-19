Karaganda man accused of raping, killing boy, 9, goes on trial

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 53-year-old resident of Shakhan village has gone on trial in Karaganda city today on allegations that he raped and murdered a 9-year-old boy earlier this year, the Karaganda regional court reports.

"The trial of the alleged killer and rapist is being held behind closed doors," the court said in a statement.



According to court documents, the suspect raped and then strangled the victim.



Recall that the 9-year-old went missing in April 2016 in Shakhan village. The boy's lifeless body was found by the local police at the suspect's apartment. The alleged killer was arrested on suspicion of the boy's murder.