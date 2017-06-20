Karaganda mausoleums to be put on map of sacred places of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 40 sites in Karaganda region may be put on the map of sacred places of Kazakhstan, the regional administration website reads.

According to the head of the culture, archives and documentation department Yerkebulan Agimbayev, the regional akimat has submitted a list of the places to the central authorities and now a commission from Astana will travel to all site to and decide what to put on the map.

Among the proposed sacred places in Karaganda region are mausoleums of Zhoshi Khan and Dombauyl, as well as the Aulieu tau mountain.

Zhoshy Khan mausoleum is an architectural monument of the XIII century, located in Ulytau district of Karaganda region, 50 km north-east of Zhezkazgan. According to the legend, the eldest son of Genghis Khan is buried in the mausoleum. The monument is under state protection since 1982.

Dombauyl mausoleum, according to many scientists, is among the most ancient structures in Central Kazakhstan. It dates back to the pre-Islamic period, and is built in the form of a yurt and is significantly different from other Central Asian architectural monuments. The mausoleum is built of stone slabs, and its dimensions are 8.9 x 7.9 meters with a height of 5.5 meters.

Aulieu tau is the highest point of Ulytau, one of the oldest mountain massifs of Saryarka (1131 m).