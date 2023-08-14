Karaganda Musical Comedy Theatre performs in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The traditional summer tour of the Karaganda Academic Musical Comedy Theatre at the Astana Opera ended with great success. The artists from the mining capital of Kazakhstan gave six performances in various musical genres for children and adults, Kazinform learned from the press office of Astana Opera.

From August 11 to 13, the Astana Opera’s stage was at the disposal of the Karaganda Musical Comedy Theatre, which brought diverse performances to the discerning audience of the capital: operettas, musicals, musical comedies and fairytales for children.

The Karaganda team develops a theatrical genre that is unique for Kazakhstan and has a rich history: the last season was the fiftieth since the opening of the theatre. The repertoire of the musical theatre features over 280 productions, including the world classical operetta gems: Kálmán’s Die Bajadere, Die Csárdásfürstin, Gräfin Mariza, Strauss’ Der Zigeunerbaron, Die Fledermaus and Eine Nacht in Venedig, Kancheli’s The Tricks of Khanuma and many others. The theatre also stages musicals, shows, ballets, operas, actively collaborates with famous stage directors and choreographers, invites guest artists from different countries to participate in joint projects. For all the time of its existence, the theatre toured more than 200 cities of near and far abroad, finding more and more new fans.

Tours on the Astana Opera’s legendary stage have become traditional for the Karaganda Academic Musical Comedy Theatre. Starting from 2019, excluding the time of quarantine, the artists perform annually for the capital’s audience. Many residents of Astana already know them well and look forward to the arrival of their favorite performers.

This time, two operettas: Kálmán’s Gräfin Mariza, Strauss’ Die Fledermaus, as well as Gladkov’s musical comedy The Dog in the Manger, and performances for children – Goncharov’s musical in verse The Snow Queen and musical fairytales: Tsiryuk’s Aladdin and Gladkov’s Town Musicians of Bremen were performed at the capital’s opera house.

Johann Strauss’ operetta Die Fledermaus is perhaps one of the most famous in its genre. The premiere of the production at the Karaganda theatre took place 45 years ago, but so far it has been welcomed by the audience with great success in an almost unchanged traditional style.

«It is good to have an opportunity to watch performances of the Karaganda theatre in Astana. The musical genre of the operetta helps to distract from all of life’s problems and hardships, enjoy the plot and the beautiful voices of the performers, and their artistry. Die Fledermaus is very exciting and memorable, and we had a lot of pleasure watching it,» the viewer Elvira Mukanova said.

Children who watched musical fairytales experienced no less pleasure from meeting with Karaganda artists.

«I liked Aladdin the most,» young viewer Artyom Potapchenko shared his emotions. «He is very brave and resourceful. He was able to defeat the evil wizard and save his bride. I would also like to have a lamp that grants any wish.»