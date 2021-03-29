Karaganda native Azhar Salykova clinches gold at World Sambo Cup in Moscow

KARAGANDA. KAZIFORM – Karaganda city native Azhar Salykova won gold in the 65kg weight class at the World Sambo Cup «A. Kharlampiev Memorial» held in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The A. Kharlampiev Memorial World Sambo Cup featured sambists from 16 countries, including Armenia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Cameroon, and so on.

Azhar is a master of sport in judo, multiple champ of Kazakhstan, silver medalist of the Asian Judo Championships (India, Kochi), three-time sambo champion of Kazakhstan. She won bronze at the World Sambo Championships held in 2019 in the Republic of Korea. She is also a master of sport in Kazakh wrestling.