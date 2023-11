ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bad weather conditions keep roads closed in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions for all types of freight and public transport, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Kyzylorda-Pavlodar, Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Karaganda-Ayagoz-Bugaz, Kalkaman-Bayanaul-Kernei-Botakara, Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty, and Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highways remain shut down.