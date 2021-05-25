Karaganda pharmaceutical plant to produce additional 1.7m doses of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi talked about the pace of the ongoing vaccination campaign in Kazakhstan at the Government’s session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection is underway. As of today some 3 million doses of vaccines have been used. Of these, 2,015,053 are the first component. That means 20% of eligible population has been vaccinated. 949,802 doses of the second component have been administered as well,» Minister Tsoi said.

According to him, there are enough doses of the anti-COVID vaccine at vaccination centers, including 320,000 doses of the first component and 650,000 doses of the second component.

The minister also revealed that the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant will produce extra 1,7 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine. They will be distributed among regions of the country according to the approved schedule.

Alexei Tsoi added that number of those treated for COVID-19 had dropped from 38,000 as of May 15 to 32,000 as of May 25.

He also stressed that the number of COVID-19 recoveries had been outnumbering the number of fresh infections since May 5. In his words, it signifies that the epidemiological situation is gradually stabilizing.