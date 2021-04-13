Karaganda pharmaceuticals complex to produce 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Apr

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The Karaganda pharmaceuticals complex will produce 1.5 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine by the end of April. Vaccine is produced and delivered ahead of agreed schedule, the Telegram Channel of the complex reads.

The Karaganda pharmaceuticals complex shipped the first large batch of the vaccine up to 600,000 doses. 900,000 doses more will be delivered by the end of month.

The Karaganda pharmaceuticals complex produced and delivered 958, 00 doses of the vaccine so far. 52,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia were also supplied. Besides, the complex staff members monitor adverse side effects, collect and analyze public responses and complaints.