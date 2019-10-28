14:48, 28 October 2019 | GMT +6
Karaganda region building 4th solar plant
ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM The new solar power plant is being built near Zhezkazgan town.
5,200 out of 29,300 solar panels were already installed. The opening of the 10 MW-solar power plant is set for December 22. 10 new workplaces will be created as soon as it is put on stream.
Currently the region numbers three solar plants with a total capacity of 190MW.
Construction of renewable energy source power plants helped the region raise some KZT 94 bln of investments and create 58 workplaces.