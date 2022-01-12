EN
    14:00, 12 January 2022

    Karaganda region enters COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has moved today to the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’, Kazinform reports.

    Over the past 24 hours there were detected 75 new COVID-19 cases, the reproductive number approaches 1,100. The region is likely to toughen quarantine restrictions.

    Measures are toughened no earlier than five days since the region moves from ‘the green zone’ to ‘the yellow zone’, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.


