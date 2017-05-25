Karaganda region governor attends Farewell Bell ceremony at rural school

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov attended the Farewell Bell ceremony at a school in Rostovka village, Kazinform reports.

"It is such an exciting day for all of you. I used to be a student myself, so I know how you feel. Of course, it is a great joy for you. Tomorrow you will begin a new life. There is a new path ahead. I would like to wish you happiness and success on that path," governor Koshanov told the crowd of school leavers at the ceremony.



He noted that Kazakhstan creates conditions for younger generation: "The Head of State did everything he could for you to have a bright future. For those who wants to study we have world-class universities and the Bolashak scholarship, for those who want to work we have a wide range of specialties and state support. You are free to choose your own future. The future of our country depends on your choice."



After the ceremony, principal of the school Nuritden Umirbayev organized an excursion around the school for governor Koshanov.



7,537 students will graduate from 481 schools in Karaganda region. Out of 7,537, 275 school leavers may obtain Altyn belgi badge. 5,120 school leavers in Karaganda region will take the Unified National Testing.