Karaganda region governor meets with military personnel, police

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek met with staff of law-enforcement agencies and military personnel to extend gratitude on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor Kassymbek thanked those gathered for their well-coordinated work and for displaying their courage and solidarity during such challenging times for the country.

«We are proud of you and our people put faith in you!» Zhenis Kassymbek told the staff of law-enforcement agencies and military personnel.

For his part, commandant of Karaganda region Yerlan Faizullin stressed that local police will continue to further ensure public order in the region.

The state of emergency is still in effect across Kazakhstan with police officers and military personnel performing their duties around the clock.