EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:51, 29 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Karaganda region launches #NationalCuisine challenge to mark May 1

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region launched #ҰлтТағамдары (#NationalCuisine) challenge dated to the People’s Unity Day in Kazakhstan. It will run until April 30.

    The meals cooked will be donated to the families with many children, medical workers and police officers at checkpoints, the regional administration’s press serve reports.

    The event is organized by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan of Karaganda region jointly with the internal policy department.

    Notably above 100 charity events under the Biz Birgemiz (We Together) campaign, online concerts, online contests, games dedicated to the May 1 will be held in the region.


    Tags:
    Karaganda region People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!