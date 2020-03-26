Karaganda region theaters and museums to offer virtual tours
The Karaganda Academic Theater of Music Comedy has already launched online broadcasting. It aired performances for children on March 25-26. Above 500 people enjoyed performances at @katmk.kz Instagram account.
The Stanislavsky Karaganda Academic Russian Drama Theater will start online aircast soon. It will upload performances on Youtube channel. The updated information will be posted on Instagram account (@teatr_krg).
The Seifullin Karaganda Kazakh Drama Theatre will also soon broadcast online at the following Instagram account - @teatr_saken_seyfullin.
The museums also offer virtual tours: Zhezkazgan Historical and Archeological Museum https://youtu.be/AyrAemr_rRY; https://youtu.be/4g71zxIYkVM; Historical and Cultural Centre of the First President of Kazakhstan - temcenter.kz; - Museum in memory of the victims of political repressions - karlagmuseum.kz.