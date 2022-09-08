Karaganda region to build 17 schools by 2025 end

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has proceeded to the implementation of Comfortable School National Project. The region plans to build 17 schools by the end of 2025 which will enable to eliminate three-shift schooling and tackle the issue of dilapidated schools.

According to Head of the Regional Education Department Gulssum Kozhakhmetova, a 200-seat school will be commissioned in 2023 in Taldy village of Karkaraly district. Ten schools are planned to be built in 2024 in Karaganda, Shakhtinsk, Priozyorsk, as well as in Bukhar-zhyrau and Shet districts. Another six projects will be implemented in 2025, she added.

The region gives special attention to the development of preschool education. Several kindergartens will be opened by the end of 2025, which will allow to cover about 9,000 with preschool learning.



