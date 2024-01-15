EN
    08:16, 15 January 2024 | GMT +6

    Karaganda region to build 20 health and fitness complexes

    construction
    Photo credit: Physical culture and sport department of Karaganda region

    20 health and fitness complexes and other sports facilities are being built in Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Five complexes and a stadium will be commissioned this year in Karkaralinsk.

    It is planned to build a health and fitness complex in Karagaily village and a swimming pool in Osakarovka, seven sports facilities in four villages at the expense of the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund and three more in Zharly, Doskey and Agadyr rural settlements by Samruk Kazyna JSC.

    Besides, seven sports facilities and the Karaganda Arena Ice Palace will be repaired this year.

