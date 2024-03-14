Karaganda region to celebrate Nauryz for 10 days

Karaganda region will celebrate Nauryz meiramy for 10 days between March 14 and March 23. Various eco campaigns, a kindness marathon, master classes, a national clothes festival, agricultural fairs, mass festive events, concerts, and theatrical performances will be held across the region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Each day is dedicated to a certain theme. For example, March 14 is a Korisu Kuni – Amal merekesi (Day of Greetings), and March 15 is a Kairymdylyk Kuni (Day of Charity). March 16 is a Day of Culture and National Traditions and Customs, March 17 is a Day of Family Values, March 18 is a Day of Traditional Clothing, March 19 is a Renovation Day, March 20 is a Sports Day, March 21 is a Unity Day, March 22 is the Spring Equinox, mass celebrations, and March 23 is a Nature Day.

Festive events will be held in four districts of the city.