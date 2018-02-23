Karaganda region to focus of problems in education

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov vowed Friday that this year his administration will focus on the problems of education, Kazinform reports.

At the reporting meeting with the population, governor Koshanov admitted lack of places at kindergartens and schools across the region.



"We've decided to focus on the problems of education this year - lack of places at kindergartens, overpacked classrooms and school buildings in advanced state of disrepair," Koshanov said at the meeting.



The governor believes that three new schools which will be commissioned in Temirtau, Aktogaisk and Ulytau districts will slightly improve the situation.



He noted that 72% of school buildings in the region were built before 1980s. Over 5 billion tenge was allotted from the regional budget in 2018 to repair 132 educational institutions.



Koshanov added that the region's pre-school education is developing mainly thanks to PPP.