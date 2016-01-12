Karaganda region to launch 10 projects under Industrialization Map in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The enterprises commissioned in Karaganda region under the Industrialization Program have manufactured products worth 282 bln tenge. Governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov told at a press conference in Astana today.

“In whole, 94 projects were included in the region’s Industrialization Map. 21 of them are implemented together with foreign investors. 68 projects have been launched since the program’s start. Their industrial output is estimated at 282 bln tenge,” said Abdibekov.

According to him, the region’s industrial output in 2015 made 82 bln tenge that is 9 bln tenge higher against 2014.

As he added, 10 projects were launched last year due to which 600 people were employed. The total amount of investment exceeded 18 bln tenge.

In 2016, the region plans to launch 10 projects with the total investment of 100 bln tenge. 800 people are expected to find jobs.