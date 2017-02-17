EN
    20:33, 17 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Karaganda region to launch 5 new plants in 2017

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region plans to launch 5 new plants in 2017, Kazinform correspondent says citing Governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov.

    These are namely - a thermal block producing plant, a copper leaching plant, a waste paper utilization and cellulose production plant. Besides, the region is going to launch lime production at Saryopan deposit and build a plant on manufacture of fire-resistant materials.

    These new enterprises, according to the Governor, will be opened under the Entrepreneurship Support Map.

    "In general, we plan to implement 10 projects under the Entrepreneurship Support Map. 9 more projects worth 2bln400mln tenge will be launched too," he added.

    The region plans to launch 10 similar projects to the amount of 1bln400mln tenge and employ 237 people.

    Karaganda region Industry Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan
