Karaganda region to provide 164 villages with high-speed internet access

Karaganda region will provide 164 villages with access to fiber-optic communication by 2027 under the Accessible Internet national project. The first stage of the project will start this year. 42 villages with a population of 32,000 people will be provided with high-speed internet so far, Kazinform News Agency reports.

164 villages will be provided with fiber-optic communication via PPPs. Access to the Internet will be provided for 59 more villages next year, and 63 more will gain internet access in 2026-2027. It will have a positive impact on the development of rural digitalization, especially in healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship, head of the regional informatization, public services and archives department Konstantin Ilnitskiy said.

In addition, 14 antenna mast structures will be built along the popular tourist routes, including the Astana-Almaty, Karaganda-Ayagoz, Karaganda-Bayanaul, and Karaganda-Pavlodar highways to provide faster access to the internet on the road.

Besides, the 5G deployment area will increase in the regional centre. 13 mobile base stations for fifth-generation communication have been installed in Karaganda as of now. Next year will deploy 45 more.

As earlier reported, 42 schools in the region, including the schools in remote villages, were provided with access to Starlink high-speed internet. By the end of July 64 schools more will get access to high-speed internet.