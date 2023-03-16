Karaganda region to repair over 700km of roads

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM More than 734 kilometers of roads will be repaired in Karaganda region this year, Kazinform reports citing the regional administration.

50 streets will be repaired in the city of Karaganda. 317 kilometers of provincial roads and 345 kilometers of local roads will be repaired in total.

23 settlements inAbai, Bukhar Zhyrau, Nura and Ossakarovka districts will get their roads repaired under Auyl – El Besigi project.

Road repair works are set to begin in the region on May 1.