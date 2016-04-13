Karaganda region to spend more than 50 mln tenge for purchase of dashboard cameras for policemem

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region will spend more than 50 mln tenge to equip local police service with dashboard cameras. Head of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov told it at a briefing devoted to discussion of implementation of 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

"Local police service has been functioning in all regions since the year beginning. We are going to spend 52 500 000 tenge for purchase of 350 portable dashboard cameras for the policemen this year," said he.



According to him, the region implements an inter-departmental action plan aimed at generation of "zero tolerance" to crimes and wrongdoings in the society. Abdibekov added that an advisory board was established at the regional internal affairs department. The advisory board of 9 people includes the representatives of non-governmental organizations and maslikhat deputies.