    21:08, 19 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Karaganda region to tighten quarantine measures

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region is set to tighten quarantine measures starting from 00:00 January 23, Kazinform reports.

    Shopping malls stretching over 2,000 sq m will close down on weekends, public service will also suspend its services on weekends.

    The region reported an increase in number of coronavirus cases by 44% as compared to the same period of the last month. On January 18 the region moved to the ‘yellow zone’.

    60% of workers should move to remote working regime. Cinema theaters are allowed to work with a capacity of 20% (up to 30 people). People aged 65 or older are recommended to stay home.


    Karaganda region Coronavirus
