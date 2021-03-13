EN
    10:15, 13 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Karaganda region to toughen restriction measures

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Karaganda region signed a new decree which bans holding memorials, suspends operations of recreational centres, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    It also imposes some tougher restrictions and new curbs at schools, cultural facilities, banks, postal offices, and state bodies.

    Theatres, cinema halls, libraries and museums, etc. are allowed to work at 20% seating capacity. It is also bans holding mass events at all religious facilities (mosques, churches, cathedrals, synagogues, etc.)

    The decree forbids holding mass events, including celebrations, cultural, family events, weddings, etc.

    The decree takes effect at 00:00 March 15, 2021.


