    14:04, 15 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Karaganda resident reached Moscow by bicycle in 16 days

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda resident Andrei Kuzmin completed his individual cycling tour to Moscow dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, the press service of the department of physical culture and sport of Karaganda region informs.

    He managed to reach the capital city of Russia by bicycle in 16 days. The distance he covered from Kazakhstan to Moscow totaled almost 3 thousand km.

    "The cycling tour dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan is complete. Andrei Kuzmin, who began his tour from Karaganda to Moscow on August 29, finished at Red Square on September 14," the statement reads.

    According to A. Kuzmin, he is ready for new challenges now.

    Karaganda region Sport News
