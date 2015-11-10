Karaganda residents who suffered from spring flood thanked N. Nazarbayev for new houses and personal support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State N. Nazarbayev received letters from residents of Karaganda region who suffered from spring flood this year.

As the press service of the Akorda informed, people sent letters to thank the President for his support and new houses.

The authors noted the importance of the help rendered to them during the most difficult period in their lives.

"Most of us lost our houses during the flood in spring. Everything that have collected and built over long years was lost in one moment. Many of us had children and the olds to take care of," the letters reads.

People noted that the Head of State responded and helped people in trouble.

"We have received money compensation. People, who lost their houses, were provided accommodations. We also received medications, warm clothes, food from around the country. We were just happy when representatives of the regional administration said that we would get new houses this autumn on your instructions," the authors of the letters write. People have already moved in their new houses.