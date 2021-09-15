EN
    12:14, 15 September 2021

    Karaganda rgn closes down 5 COVID-19 hospitals as situation improves

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Five COVID-19 hospitals were shut down in Karaganda region as the situation has improved. Hospitals returned to receiving and treating patients without coronavirus, Kazinform reports.

    «COVID-19 cases almost halved in the region. Up to 350 cases are recorded daily on an average. There are 4,264 beds in the region as of now. 1,433 beds were already closed. The COVID-19 beds occupancy stands at 29%,» head of the healthcare department Gamal Toksambayev said.

    101 patients are in the intensive care units, while 27 are on life support.

    Despite the decrease in coronavirus cases the region remains in the COVID-19 ‘red zone’.

    As of September 14 there recorded 340 new cases, 354 recovered.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
