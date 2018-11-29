Karaganda rgn governor: 3 hospitals construction to start in spring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over the past two years, more than 800 medical equipment units worth more than KZT 5.7 billion have been purchased in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In accordance with the President's State-of-the-Nation Address, this year we are modernizing the region's public health infrastructure shifting the central focus to the primary health care development. To this end, over KZT 4 billion from the regional government budget has been allocated. We have made up a comprehensive plan for the construction of new outpatient hospitals in Karaganda and Temirtau, populous cities of the region.

We have opened two outpatient hospitals in Karaganda. The construction of three more outpatient hospitals will commence in spring next year," Governor of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service of Kazakhstan.

He highlighted that this year the authorities have started work on upgrading a hospital campus in Zhezkazgan. After it opens, the head of the region assures, there will be a high-tech consulting and diagnostic center, a dental clinic of the medical college, and a health camp for children.

Yerlan Koshanov also revealed that they used public-private partnerships (PPP) to open other much-in-demand healthcare facilities.



"This year, the allergology center, the network of neurorehabilitation, hemodialysis and ophthalmology centers had their first patients. For example, hemodialysis centers. Earlier, seriously ill people had to make frequent long trips to the regional center, whereas now we are opening hemodialysis centers in the single-industry towns and district centers. Through PPP mechanisms, this year we virtually completely managed to satisfy the region's demand for expensive sophisticated medical equipment. Over the past two years, more than 800 units of medical equipment worth KZT 5.7 billion have been purchased," he said.

Besides, the governor emphasized that much attention is also given to training healthcare personnel.

"On the model of Nazarbayev University, we opened a university clinic (the Karaganda State Medical University) in Karaganda and invited leading practicing professors," Koshanov informed.