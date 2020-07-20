Karaganda rgn launches 4th COVID-19 PCR laboratory in Temirtau

KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM - The laboratory to test for COVID-19 by PCR has been opened in Temirtau city, Kazinform reports.

The laboratory that can conduct up to 1,500 tests a day is located in the infectious hospital of Temirtau. It has the state-of-the-art equipment manufactured in Russia, Germany, the US, and China. The laboratory is said to handle PCR tests delivered to it from the city's hospitals and clinics.

The facility is a joint endeavor of Olymp clinical diagnostics laboratory and ArcelorMittal Temirtau, with both funding the project. The latter company is said to channel 80 million tenge into the fight against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan.

According to Yerzhan Nurlybayev, head of the health office, Karaganda region will have a network of laboratories founded by September to make sure the tests are provided in all large settlements.

It is the fourth PCR testing laboratory opened in the region since March of 2020, the next one is to be opened in September in Balkhash city.