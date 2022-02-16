Karaganda rgn logs over 120 cases of COVID-19 over past day

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, 124 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, the region has moved to the «green zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map, which can lead to the quarantine measures being eased.

The region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 150,536.

«The incidence COVID-19 rate stands at 10,564.9 per 100 thousand people. Of the total caseload, 83.4% are symptomatic and 16.6% asymptomatic,» the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of Karaganda region said in a statement.