Karaganda rgn names new head of Health Office

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The Health Office of Karaganda region is to be headed by Gamal Toksambayev, Kaziform correspondent reports.

Toksambayev is a graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Academy and Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.

He began his career as a surgeon at the Medical Unit of Shakhtinsk in 1999. Later, during several years he worked as a surgeon at the Regional Clinical Hospital in Karaganda city.

From 2009 to 2011, he was a chief surgeon at the Health Office of Karaganda region.

During the five years he acted as Director of the Karaganda Regional Medical Center.

Between 2016 and 2019, he was Director of the Central Hospital in the city of Saran.

Until the recent appointment he has worked as Deputy Head of the Health Office of Karaganda region.