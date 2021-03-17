Karaganda rgn sees increase in weekly COVID-19 case count
The region’s weekly COVID-19 case count has risen by 157, with more cases reported in 18-to-60-year-olds. 65% of the cases are symptomatic.
According to Nurlybayev, 600 residents of Karaganda region are under hospital treatment for COVID-19. The measures are in place to increase the number of COVID-19 beds. This week, the Medical University’s hospital housed in the Occupational Diseases Institute is to be opened as well as the infection hospital on Okhotskaya Street.
As of now, 6 thousand health workers, over a thousand teachers, and 300 officials of the Emergency Service have been inoculated against COVID-19 across the region. The vaccine has so far been given to over 200 residents of the region on a voluntary basis.
Notably, another batch of Sputnik V vaccines is expected to be delivered to the region on April 1, 2021, to be further distributed to rural districts.