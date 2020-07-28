Karaganda rgn suspends COVID-19 hospitals amid improved epidemic situation

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - In Karaganda region, vacated COVID-19 hospitals are closing down temporarily as less hospital attendance has been observed attributed to the stabilized COVID-19 situation in the region, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional administration's press service.

The hospitals which will be temporarily suspended said to keep a minimum supply of pharmaceuticals and equipment so as to be prepared for the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, Gamal Toksambayev, deputy head of the regional health office, said.

The regional COVID-19 temporary and infectious hospitals have 4,427 beds, of which 1,746 are occupied. The infectious and temporary hospitals are said to be 38% and 42% full, respectively.

The temporary COVID-19 hospitals in the region include converted hotels as well as university dormitories. According to Toksambayev, the hospitals will be closed down temporarily so that they could be used again, if needed.

It is said such two hospitals for 100 beds each will suspend their operation in the next few days, while others are said to be closed temporarily during this week and next week.

The deputy head of the regional health office also added that the overall ambulance calls were declining as the region had observed the epidemic situation stabilize in recent days.

Construction of a 300-bed modular hospital in Zhezkazgan city is said to be launched by this September, which will be completed by November this year.

In recent weeks, 1,300 oxygen concentrators, 90 ventilators, 645 pulse oximeters, and 25 advanced X-ray machines have been purchased and delivered to the region. Eight oxygen supply systems are planned to be set up in the region's hospitals.

1,500 more pulse oximeters, 302 ventilators, 500 oxygen concentrators, and 5 CT scans will be procured and delivered to the region during the autumn-winter period.