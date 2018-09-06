EN
    12:08, 06 September 2018

    Karaganda rgn to harvest first sweet sorghum

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM One of the farm households of Abai district, Karaganda region, started growing sweet sorgo sowing over 100 ha of field for the first time ever, the regional administration's press service said. 

    Sweet sorghum with stalks having high sugar content can be used to produce biofuel, foods and cattle fodder.

    "We have started harvesting of the new crops. A feed milling plant and a feed yard for 1,000 heads are being built," farm household head Igor Zhabyak said.

