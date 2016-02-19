Karaganda rgn to launch 10 projects worth 101 bln tenge in 2016, governor

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 Karaganda region plans to launch 10 projects of the Industrialization Map worth over 100 billion tenge, this has been announced by governor of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov during the reporting meeting.

According to his words, since 2010 the region has implemented 68 industrial projects worth 142 billion tenge, 94 of them are included in the Industrialization Map. These enterprises have created more than 5000 new jobs.

He also added, that under the second five-year industrialization program it is planned to launch 36 projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge with the creation of more than 6.5 thousand new jobs.

Governor of the region named the newly launched projects including "Production of dry powder from a natural mare's milk "Eurasia Invest Ltd", construction of the third stage of a pharmaceutical plant LLP "Karaganda pharmaceutical complex."

It is worth noting that in 2015 the new production facilities of the Industrialization Map produced industrial output worth 91.2 billion tenge.

According to the report, at the end of 2015 the volume of industrial production amounted to 1.4 trillion tenge which is 6.8% more than in 2014. Production of manufactured goods reached 1 trillion tenge.