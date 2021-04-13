Karaganda rgn to receive 140,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM «Above 140,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered till the end of April to Karaganda region,» head of the healthcare department of the region Gamal Toksambayev told a briefing at the regional communications service.

The mass vaccination campaign started on April 10 in the region. 23,000 doses were delivered to city then. 56,000 doses more will arrive in the near future. It is planned to receive 87,000 doses till the end of April. Above 20,000 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, while above 8,000 the second shot.