Karaganda school student wins prestigious Gates scholarship

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The 11th grade student of Karaganda Daria Andreichenko won a scholarship of one of the world's most prestigious institutions - Duke University. She became the first Kazakhstani awarded with the Bill Gates grant, one of the founders of the scholarship program.

According to her, only 1,700 applicants out of 32,000 are offered a place at Duke University. And 8 of them only win the Bill Gates Scholarship.

“When I received a letter about my enrollment and winning the Scholarship, I was really shocked. I even wrote to them - Is this a joke?” she says.

In the previous two years Daria had lived in a “school-home” mode. The girl was preparing for SAT – the U.S. version of the Kazakh Unified National Testing. She passed the exam in English successfully, and had an online interview. After that she was invited to study abroad.

At the age of 17 she can be proud of winning the world’s prestigious Scholarship and numerous victories in figure skating championships held in Kazakhstan and Russia.



Source: Kazakh TV