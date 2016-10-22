Karaganda scientists present their inventions for EXPO-2017

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - In Karaganda scientists presented their inventions varying from souvenirs to industrial devices, Kazinform reports. In Karaganda State University named after Y.A.Buketov a national scientific conference titled "EXPO-2017: Technologies of the Future" was held.

"As part of the preparation work for the EXPO-2017 the scientists of the University have developed operating models, experimental samples of units and devices for seven different projects. More projects will be implemented before May 2017. Nine projects had been proposed for the national pavilion "Kazakhstan" (Sphere). The projects have been submitted to the Renewable Energy Sources of the RoK Energy Ministry", Professor Khylysh Omarov said during the conference opening session.



Among proposed project there is biofuel for motor transport made of herbs, plasma-chemical unit for generation of SYN gas from petroleum waste products, grain moisture measuring device, innovative technology of generation of fuel and lubrication materials, composition materials, paving bitumen, and others.

The fruits of the scientific work were displayed in the exhibition.

"Our university scientists have developed vacuum spraying technology which allows to make industrial details more durable. The items presented here were created in the student design engineering department using 3-D technology", head of the University press service Igor Khlebnikov said in the interview.

Another creation displayed was automated industrial unit of waste water purification and treatment. This is the joint project of Doctor of Technical Science Khylysh Omarov and Candidate of Biological Science Alexander Pudov.

