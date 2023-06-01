Karaganda team wins big at Kazakhstan’s Summer Paralympic Games

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda Para-athletes won first place at the VI Summer Paralympic Games of Kazakhstan in the team scoring sweeping 44 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals, Kazinform reports.

The games were held between May 11 and 30 in Almaty, Astana, and Aktobe cities. More than 1,000 sportsmen from 20 regions of Kazakhstan competed in 10 medal events.

66 athletes represented Karaganda region at large. The most medals they won were in swimming, field and track.

The Paralympic Games of Kazakhstan is a qualifier for the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.