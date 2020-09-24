EN
    16:00, 24 September 2020

    Karaganda theatres open their doors

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda theatres opened their doors.

    Music comedy theatre unveils with a premiere of the children’s music fairytale. It will be staged on September 26-27. On September 26 it will invite adults for Prodelki Hanumy performance. On September 26-27 the smallest theater-goers will enjoy Teremok fairytale.

    Buratino studio will also start a new season with a premiere.

    The Stanislavski Theater invites for Duraku performance on September 25.

    Tickets are available on ticketon.kz. website.


