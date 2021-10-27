EN
    15:49, 27 October 2021

    Karaganda to begin revaccination against COVID-19 this November

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Revaccination against COVID-19 is set to begin in the third decade of November in Karaganda city, Aisulu Bikenova, doctor of the city clinic No.3, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Bikenova, revaccination against COVID-19 is to begin in the third decade of November in Karaganda city.

    In her words, people received both jabs of COVID-19 vaccines are subject to revaccination. According to the protocol, those given a vector vaccine will be administered an inactivated vaccine. People will be allowed to revaccinate nine months after getting both jabs of vector COVID-19 vaccine and six months after being inoculated with two jabs of inactive COVID-19 vaccine.

    COVID-19 revaccination will primarily target medical staff, police officers, and people with disabilities and registered with dispensaries.

    The city’s clinics are said to have such anti-COVID-19 vaccines as Sputnik V, Vero Cell, and QazVac at their disposal.


